Cross Country: Apalachee teams to rely on both veterans, newcomers this season

After boys’ coach Kevin Johnson left for a head coaching position at George Walton Academy, Jennifer Fancher is officially at the helm of both Apalachee High School cross country teams this year.
Both her teams will rely on a mix of veterans and newcomers to compete for a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA title. The Lady Wildcats finished fourth at the region meet and qualified for the state meet last season and are eyeing a run at the region crown this fall.
Thus far, through two meets, freshman Averie Akin has emerged as the girls’ team’s top runner. She finished 12th in the team’s home Wildcat Country Season opener on Aug. 24 and was third overall in the Loganville Christian Academy Invitational the week before.
“She’s proving to be an excellent runner,” Fancher said of Akin, last year’s Best of Barrow middle school champion. “We’re very fortunate to have her. She’s got a great mindset and isn’t satisfied with what she’s done so far. She wants to finish higher, and she’s got the mindset to work hard and improve. It’s good when you have that natural desire in an athlete, especially a freshman.”
Fancher said freshman Ashley Hauff is also “proving to be a force to be reckoned with” while juniors Jade Pinela and Chelsea Nunez-Parades are key returners. Nunez-Parades finished seventh in the region meet a year ago. Dayshabel Bello, who was a standout on the track and field team two years ago before transferring, has moved back to the school and came out for cross country this fall, while Abigail Zapata, Tanea Davis, Katie Silva and Brisa Avina-Ramirez are also expected to contribute.
“We’ve got a really good group and I think we’ve got a chance to compete (for a region title),” Fancher said.
On the boys’ team, the Wildcats are led by junior Kevin Ellington and brothers Luke and Austin Sigman. Ellington took 15th overall at LCA and missed the home meet because he was taking the SAT, Fancher said.
Freshman Luke Sigman had the Wildcats’ top time on Aug. 24, followed by sophomore Austin Sigman.
“Kevin is definitely the leader of the group,” Fancher said. “He pushes them all to do better. Luke has a lot of potential and the talent to take the team far, and Austin is very talented as well.”
Sophomore Jasen Cervantes and Sam Maddox and junior Adrian Morales round out the top five to this point, while senior Lee Kellogg and junior Nathan Holbrook provide leadership and freshman Brady Couch is showing potential, Fancher said.
“The group is doing a much better job of running together this year,” Fancher said. “Those younger guys have got some good role models to look up to. They’re a great group to be around.”
Apalachee, which will compete next in the Jekyll Island Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 31, will host the region meet later this season with a revamped course at the high school campus.
“It’s exciting for us,” Fancher said. “We’re very proud of the trail and the work we put in to putting it together, and we’re hoping that being able to train on it all season will give us an advantage.”
