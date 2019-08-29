Cross Country: WBHS boys bring back strong team, girls to rely on newcomers

With its top runners back from last season, the Winder-Barrow High School boys’ cross country team has the potential to have a special season, coach Charlie Sparks believes, and so far the Bulldoggs are off to a promising start.
After winning a home two-mile tune-up on Aug. 17, the Bulldoggs took fourth out of 24 teams on Aug. 24 in the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson.
“Considering it was our first 5K of the year, and most of the other teams had already run one, it was a really, really good day for us,” Sparks said. “They know we’re not trying to run our best times now at this point in the season, but they looked very strong and controlled.”
The Bulldoggs finished third in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet last fall and then took 12th overall in the state meet at Carrollton. Sophomore Brian Gaddy, last year’s fifth-place finisher at region, continues to pace the Bulldoggs and took second in the two-mile race and eighth in the North Georgia Championships (17:18.37). He is joined at the top of the pack by fellow sophomore Christoper Parada-Rubio, while Ryan Kehoe, Joshua Ionashku and Mason Ayer round out the top five. Sparks is also expecting a solid season from senior Jacob Pursell and freshman Kyle Kehoe.
“The whole guys’ team is off to a strong start,” Sparks said. “One guy doesn’t win it for us, but our 3-5 guys have been steadily running together. To have a tight pack near the top in cross country is huge.
“And they’ve got a chip on their shoulder this year. They were left with a bitter taste last season when they came up a little short. It’s a young group overall, but they’re brought in and they know what they have to do to be more successful.”
Meanwhile after taking a hit from graduation, the Lady Bulldoggs are breaking in several new faces at the varsity level. Freshman Matilee Rogers has been the early standout, winning the two-mile tune-up and taking 18th at the North Georgia Championships (21:44.79).
“She has been fantastic,” Sparks said. “We’re focusing on transitioning her from the two-mile distance in middle school to the 5K in high school, and she’s learning to be more controlled and comfortable.
Callie Webb is the lone varsity returner for the Winder-Barrow girls, while Sadie McWhorter spent last season on the junior varsity squad after missing her freshman season with a broken hip.
“We’ve got some great leadership from the older girls and everyone is fresh-faced and excited,” Sparks said. “As they get out there more and the season goes on, they’ll do better. That first season is when you see a big jump in times as they gain more experience. It’s all about them being confident in themselves and learning how to be in shape and race with each other.
“I’m excited for the season for both teams. The kids are out here working hard. Everyone has a common mindset of what we want to achieve and they’re loving being out here.”
Cross Country: WBHS boys bring back strong team, girls to rely on newcomers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry