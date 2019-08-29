Softball: Dacula’s Boulware outduels Apalachee’s Hodnett

Dacula and Apalachee have been the top two teams in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA the past three seasons, and their ace pitchers have been the key to that the last two years.
In another duel between the pair on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Falcons junior Sydney Boulware got the better of Apalachee junior Emily Hodnett as Dacula squeaked out a 1-0 win at home behind Boulware’s two-hitter and an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning by Sammy Costa.
Dacula improved to 10-2 on the year and 5-0 in region play, while Apalachee dropped to 5-4-1 and 3-2.
Boulware was dominant in the circle, going the full seven innings and allowing just two hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out nine.
She also got the fifth-inning rally started with a leadoff single, and the Falcons’ courtesy runner later came around to score on Costa’s two-out double.
Hodnett went the distance for Apalachee, allowing the one run on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts in six innings of work.
It was the second straight tough-luck loss for Hodnett, who was charged with six unearned runs after the Wildcats uncharacteristically committed six errors in a 6-1 region loss at home to Habersham Central on Aug. 22. Apalachee’s best scoring chance against Boulware on Tuesday came in the top of the first when Madyson Coe led off with a single and Hodnett drew a one-out walk that put runners on first and second.
But Boulware got out of the jam, striking out S’Niyah Stinson and Morgan Reynolds to end the inning.
The Wildcats snapped their losing skid on Aug. 28 with a 5-4 non-region home win over Loganville on the strength of a walk-off single by Stinson. They will resume region play Thursday, Aug. 29 at home against Lanier. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
