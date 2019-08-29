FOOTBALL: Madison County meets Habersham Central for rematch of 2018 thriller

August 24, 2018. With mere seconds on the clock, needing a touchdown and an extra-point to tie, down on the goal line, Madison County came up short against Habersham Central.
The final score was 42-35, and only once for the rest of the year would Madison County score over 30 points. Now, a year later, following an 18-8 season opening loss to Cedar Shoals, the Red Raiders are still looking for answers on offense.
“We’ve got to learn from our mistakes and move forward,” said head coach Chris Smith. “That’s part of coaching young men. We’ve got to build and move on. We have a lot of work to get done this week, we have a lot of things we have to correct on the offensive side of the ball with assignments and knowing who we’re supposed to be blocking.”
For the rest of the story, see the August 29 edition of the Madison County Journal
