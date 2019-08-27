SOFTBALL: Red Raiders fall to .500 with loss to Loganville

Errors and a lack of timely hits proved to be Madison County’s undoing Tuesday night at Loganville.
The Raiders committed three errors, undermining an eight-strikeout performance by Emma Strickland. At the plate, they were 2-of-11 with runners in scoring position. The last error came with two outs and the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning. A stolen base and a line-drive later, Loganville had won 3-2 on a walk-off hit.
Three errors gave Loganville a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning. The first error didn’t hurt the Raiders as it actually helped them tag the leading runner going towards third base for the second out. The next error however put runners at the corners, and the third error allowed both runners to score.
Both of Madison County’s runs came in the first and sixth inning. Laken Minish began the game with a leadoff walk, before stealing second, advancing to third on a bunt and scoring on a single by Ella Chancey.
After Loganville took the lead, Lily Crane responded with a single into left field and Skylar Minish followed her with an infield single. Minish and pinch runner Brooke Hooper advanced on a bunt, and Hooper scored on a single up the middle. Madison County had only one out after scoring the run, but a fielder’s choice and a ground out stranded the last base runners.
