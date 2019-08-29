SOFTBALL: Red Raiders cash in 16 hits for 10 runs to run-rule North Oconee

In 18 previous games against North Oconee, Madison County had only lost to the Titans once and entered Wednesday with a 10-game winning streak.
By the end of the night, nothing had changed. The Red Raiders defeated the Titans 10-2 with three-hit games from four batters and a solid pitching combo from Emma Strickland and Lily Crane.
Madison County scored as many runs against North Oconee as they had in four previous games against Loganville, Franklin County, Commerce and Loganville. The Raiders were 1-3 in that stretch
Getting on base wasn’t an issue for Madison County. Laken Minish, Ella Chancey, Kennedy Dixon and Lexi Jordan each had three hits. They combined for nine runs via either a run or an RBI. Chancey also advanced on a bases loaded walk which run-ruled the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
However, scoring runs was an issue for much of the game. The Red Raiders stranded three runners in scoring position through the first three innings, a continuation of issues which helped lead to recent losses. Converting those runs would have given them a 6-0 lead after three innings, rather than a 3-0 lead.
Madison County took what they could get early on. In the second inning, Crane followed Strickland’s leadoff double with a line drive to center field, bringing Strickland home. Crane scored on a single up the middle by Gracie Nix.
Dixon and Strickland’s singles and Crane’s walk early in the third inning loaded the bases with one out, but Dixon was the only Raider to cross home plate. After Jordan’s RBI single, two fly balls ended the inning with bases loaded.
The Raiders finally cashed in base runners in the fourth inning. Laken Minish hit a leadoff, infield single. She stole second on the next pitch, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly and scored on a throwing error.
Later in the fourth inning, Crane drew a second walk to load the bases with two outs. Jordan singled to bring home Strickland and Dixon. Jordan’s pickle between first and second base allowed courtesy runner Rylee Ernst to score. Madison County led 7-0.
North Oconee had some success in the top of the fifth, leading to two runs with just one out. Morgan led a team meeting in the circle to settle the team down and they got out of the inning without allowing another run.
Minish and Chancey combined for another score in the bottom of the fifth, stretching the lead to 8-2. Jordan’s double in the sixth was followed by walks from Riley Fulcher and Brooke Hooper. Skylar Minish walked on four-straight pitched to bring in one run. Ella Chancey, took a pitch to the thigh to score the 10th and final run of the game.
“We’re still peaking, we have to find a way to do a little better at situational hitting,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “In those situations where you have runners in scoring position, to get that ball in the grass to score one or two, when you do that, the next hitter feels a little more confident.
“The good thing is, we’re right there. And I think we’re about to really get going.”
In the circle, Strickland pitched a perfect first two two innings. Crane pitched from the third inning onward, only allowing two runs and six batters to reach base.
“Lily came in with that drop ball and got out of a lot of situations,” Morgan said. “They (North Oconee) had some chances to score and she got out of those situations with some pitches. It was good for her to have those innings.”
All three of Madison County’s wins in region play have ended on the run rule. The started region play defeating St. Pius 14-1 on August 15 and followed that game with a 10-1 win over Stephens County on August 20. Region play has been the bright spot of a season where the Raiders have five losses outside the region.
“That’s where their goals are at, to play well in the region for a chance to win the region championship and host in the playoffs,” he said. “We did that tonight, those other games are making us better. E keep plugging away in the region and we’ll win our goals. We want to win those other games, but it’s exciting to see the girls take care of business three times in the region.”
