SOFTBALL: Dragons rebound with win over East Jackson

Jefferson lost to Jackson County on Tuesday and didn’t follow that up with a practice that left Dragons' coach Kacie Bostwick overly inspired.
But that didn’t hinder Jefferson come Thursday. The Dragons bounded back with a 9-4 win over rival East Jackson at home, marking their fourth victory in five games.
“To be honest with you, we didn’t have a good practice yesterday (Wednesday), but sometimes that has to happen, you get all the bad out and all the frustrations out. It almost made us play a little better today,” Bostwick said.
Three big two-out hits keyed in the victory for the Dragons (8-4, 4-2 Region 8-AAA), who remain in third-place in Region 8-AAA.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Jefferson’s Paige Kelly drove a pitch to left field that East Jackson outfielder Myla Pulliam appeared to lose in the sunlight. Kelly wound up with a two-out, two-run triple that put the Dragons up 4-2.
“I think everyone was kind of tight and kind of nervous,” Bostwick said. “Once she (Kelly) did that, I think it was a sigh of relief, and ‘now we can play Jefferson softball,’ and we kind of lit it up after that.”
Then, with a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth, Jefferson again struck with two outs. This time it was Chloe Hiatt, who drove the ball to left field for a stand-up triple to score two runs. Hiatt went 3-for-4 on the night.
Emily Matthews then singled just over the glove of a leaping Debra Crowe to push the lead out to 7-3.
“They had some balls that were hit the right spot,” East Jackson coach Will Bartlett said. “We lost two balls in the sun there in left field. That sun was tough out there. That would have been the third outs both times and it ends up falling in … They did a better job of getting key hits with runners on and we couldn’t do that.”
Barlett noted that his team gave Jefferson seven “free bases.”
“You give them seven free bases, it’s hard to win, it’s hard to stay in the game,” he said.
Jefferson answered a sixth-inning run from East Jackson with two more runs in the bottom half of the inning. Caroline Brownlee singled home a run, and Abby Beatty scored from third off an error on a grounder to second.
Jefferson reliever Camoreena Hart worked a perfect seventh inning, forcing three ground ball outs to shortstop Livi Blackstock, to close out the game.
Starting pitcher Ravyn Saxon threw the first five innings, allowing six hits and three runs (two earned) while striking out four. Hart pitched the final two innings, surrendering two hits and an earned run.
“Our pitchers did a good job as a staff,” Bostwick said. “I like that one-two punch with Ravyn and Camoreena.”
East Jackson, having already knocked off rival Jackson County earlier this year, scored the first two runs of this rivalry game – both in the first inning. Madison Bruce, who went 2-for-3 on the night, doubled home a run and later scored from third on an error on a grounder to third. But Jefferson tied the contest in the bottom half of the inning. Blackstock scored the first run, charging home from third on a double steal. Beatty followed with an RBI double.
East Jackson didn’t score again until the top of the fifth when Hannah Williams singled home a run, cutting Jefferson’s lead to 4-3.
The Eagles plated their final run in the top of the sixth inning. With East Jackson trailing 7-3, Julie Chancey pinch hit for Bailey Wilber and singled home a run.
Bartlett said his team, despite the loss, didn’t let the scoreboard dictate how it played.
“They don’t get down — it doesn’t matter what the score is,” Bartlett said. “They’re going to do the same thing regardless of the situation. That’s something we’re going to continue to build on.”
East Jackson returns to action Tuesday in a make-up game against Morgan County, beginning a busy slate of seven games next week.
“We’ll get a little break here, a couple days off, but then it’s a grind next week,” Barlett said.
Jefferson is off until Wednesday when it travels to Morgan County. A home game with Franklin County follows on Thursday.
“Softball season is a grind,” said Bostwick, whose team will play four times next week. “You play four and five games a week. It gets tiring. Our kids are in weight training. I think it’s good to have a break-midseason like this.”
