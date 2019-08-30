Ronald Roy King (8-20-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, August 30. 2019
EATONTON - Ronald Roy King, 64, Spring Rd., Eatonton, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Mr. King was born May 26, 1955 in Walton County to Tom King and Emmie Ruth Dillard King.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Mr. King was cremated and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday September 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church in Crawford.

Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Mr. Ronald Roy King.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.