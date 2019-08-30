Ronald Roy King (8-20-2019)

EATONTON - Ronald Roy King, 64, Spring Rd., Eatonton, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Mr. King was born May 26, 1955 in Walton County to Tom King and Emmie Ruth Dillard King.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Mr. King was cremated and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday September 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church in Crawford.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Mr. Ronald Roy King.
