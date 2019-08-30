Betty Ann Archer (8-28-2019)

HULL - Betty Ann Archer, born May 22, 1936, 83, of Hull, passed away on August 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jackson Archer; parents, Elvis Woodie and Vinnie Elizabeth Hunsinger Hill; brother, Elvis Hill, Danielsville; and sister, Joyce Tiller Janes of Dallas.
She is survived by two children, Michael Archer and his wife Mellysa, Danielsville, and Judy Archer, Rabun Gap; grandson Cody Archer, his wife Morgan, and their daughters Hayden and Meredith Archer, Hull; grandson Colton Archer, Athens; siblings, Claude Hill, New Jersey, Tommy Hill, Colbert, Stanley Hill, Ila, Marie Drake, Comer, Lynda Hill, Mauldin, S.C., and Brenda See and Sarah Hill, Danielsville.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with private family services being held at a later date.
Donations made in Betty’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, N.Y., 10016, or kidney.org, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105, or stjude.org, would be appreciated.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
