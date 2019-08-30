Bonnie Rose Montgomery passed at the age of 84 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton on August 27, 2019 surrounded by family after a brief illness.
Born November 21, 1934 in Jackson County, Tennessee, to parents Lester and Rosa Mabrey.
Bonnie is the youngest of six siblings: sisters, Lucile Lynn, Louise Vought, Inez “Bill” Sara and Opal Williams; and brother, Jim Mabrey. Bonnie graduated from Jackson County Central High School in 1953, voted best Alto in Chorus, and was the vice president of the chorus.
Bonnie has lived in Tennessee, Michigan, Texas, Virginia, Pennsylvania and finally settling in Georgia. She retired from Burnette Insurance as an insurance agent after 23 years of service. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and playing board games with her friends Ernest and Carolyn Burnette, and Paul and Jean Scoggins, along with others. She has been an active member at the Commerce Church of Christ since 1972 where her and the church family have actively served the Lord in the community and abroad. Bonnie was a faithful servant touching many lives in her Christ-like pursuit.
A devoted wife and mother, Bonnie is survived by her husband of 63 years, James H. Montgomery; their children, oldest son Michael and wife Sonya have two sons Brayden and Jarrad, who is married to Alexandria; only daughter Julie and husband Kenny Jansen have two daughters, Katie and Taylor, Katie and husband Jacob Galloway will be delivering her great-grandson, Cameron Patrick very soon; youngest son Mark and wife Donna have two children John Mark and Anna.
Memorial service: Thursday August 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home at 1053 S. Elm St. Commerce, Ga., 30529.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Commerce Church of Christ (Foreign Mission Fund), P.O. Box 753, Commerce, Ga., 30529.
Bonnie Rose Montgomery (8-27-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry