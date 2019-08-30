Bridges: No press allowed in the press box

A new high school football season is here.
Months of anticipation have given way to actual regular season games. We are past spring drills, preseason practice and scrimmages. The games count now.
An incident this past week, however, reminded me of a frustrating part of high school football and it’s a situation that most fans would never think about. The truth is, as a sports journalist, one is not always guaranteed a spot in the press box.
It may sound odd but it happens from time to time in high school football. While it’s always tempting to say, “You mean the press is not allowed in the press box?” there is really nothing that is going to change the situation.
The reason most often given is there is no room for the press in the press box. Don’t let the name mislead you. While at one time the press box was reserved for the actual working press, today it has become a place for multiple film crews, numerous assistant coaches, the public address announcer, an official who operates the game clock, some more film crews, radio station announcers and another film crew for good measure.
There is nothing wrong with these people being in the press box. However, it’s ironic that the actual press is often the first cut made when it comes to deciding who can and who cannot have access.
More than 20 years ago, I had two experiences which, quite frankly, almost led to physical confrontations. The first was at a game in Macon. It was the first game played in the new stadium so it was somewhat of a historic night.
After the game ended, a reporter from another newspaper and I were writing stories for our respective weekend editions. Two school system employees suddenly walked into the press box and told us to hurry up because they had been there all day and were ready to go home.
Perhaps the best response would have been no response. However, being someone young, I responded, “I’ll be finished when I’m finished, not before.”
This caused one of the school system employees to run over and get about an inch from my face and start yelling. I yelled right back at him, at which point he ordered me to leave.
I made a phone call to the school’s principal the following Monday. An apology was given from him to me. I did the same.
Later that season the team I was covering was playing at home. I had a designated seat in the press box and arrived about two hours before kickoff. I had no reason to suspect anything would be an issue this night.
When the assistant coaches from the opposing team came into the box, one young coach asked who I was. My mind said to ask him the same thing but I didn’t and told him. I really was not looking for a repeat of what had happened earlier in the season.
The young assistant then declared “you can’t sit there.” Somewhat stunned I asked why and he proceeded to go on a rambling explanation of how I might tell the opposing coaches what was being discussed.
I told him he had nothing to worry about because I would be too busy doing my job to play football coach. The young assistant continued to insist that I leave. I continued to tell him no.
At one point he said “you are going to leave,” to which I replied “you will have to drag me out.” I had reached my limit. Instead he went and found the athletic director for the school I was covering and tried to convince him to make me leave. The athletic director told the young coach that the spot I was in was where I sat each game.
“You can’t come into our press box and demand that he leave,” the athletic director told him in no uncertain terms.
The coach’s face turned red but he realized his battle was lost.
As the 2019 season began last week, I viewed the game from the sidelines as earlier in the week the school’s athletic director told me via email there would be no room for me in the press box. It was so tempting to respond but I didn’t. I simply took notes during the game and then drove the 30 minutes back home to write the story for the paper’s website.
Ironically as I looked into the press box from the visiting sideline there seemed to be plenty of room for more people, certainly one more at least.
Yet I’m past the point of arguing about things like this. They do still irritate me (the press not being allowed in the press box) but we all have to pick our battles. I fought this one for a long time but will leave it up to the younger generation of sports writers in 2019.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has covered high school football since 1988. He is a multi-time winner for column writing from the Georgia Press Association, National Newspaper Association and the Georgia Sports Writers Association. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
