Curtis Pruett (8-30-2019)

BETHLEHEM - Curtis Pruett, 90, Bethlehem, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019.
Curtis was a lifetime resident of Barrow County and a lifetime member of the Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Wesleyan Sunday School Class. He proudly served his country in the Georgia National Guard from 1948 until 1960, earning the rank of Master Sergeant. Curtis was a graduate of Winder High School and Athens Business College and retired from Harrison Poultry as their chief financial officer after 50-plus years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert Curtis Pruett and Lizzie Mae Ridgeway Pruett.
Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia Sikes Pruett, Bethlehem; his son, Michael Pruett (Traci), Athens; two grandchildren, John Curtis Pruett and Kerrigan Pruett, both of Athens; four nieces; two nephews; sister-in-law, Loretta Waters (Julian); and brother-in-law, Richard Sikes (Jean).
Visitation: Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 5 until 7 P.M. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Frank Bernat officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
