FOOTBALL: Panthers shut out in road loss at North Hall

Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter came off the field Friday feeling good about his defense but indicated there would be some soul-searching to do offensively.
The Panthers (1-1) were shut out 16-0 at North Hall after scoring just seven points last week.
“The defense played really well tonight, and all the kids gave us a great effort,” McWhorter said. “We’ve just got to figure out some stuff on offense. Eight quarters of football, we’ve scored seven points. We may have to scrap what we’re doing — I don’t know — we’ll look at it hard this weekend.”
Jackson County was held to 105 total yards in the loss. Gabriel Lockridge accounted for about half of that total with four catches for 53 yards.
Jackson County’s defense surrendered 316 yards rushing against the Trojans’ Wing-T attack but only gave up two offensive scores. Both came on chunk plays in final five minutes of the second quarter with Trojan running back J.T. Fair ripping off touchdown runs of 80 and 47 yards. The second came with just 13 seconds left before halftime. Fair finished with 206 yards on just 13 carries.
The Panthers received the ball in Trojan territory twice in the first half but had to settle for field goals of 36 and 42 yards and missed both.
Jackson County’s defense kept the Panthers in the game by forcing two turnovers-on-downs and recovering two fumbles. The second fumble recovery came in the third quarter with North Hall up 14-0 and looking to throw a knockout punch. The Trojans (2-0) marched inside the Panther 5-yard line, but Jackson County thwarted the drive by forcing and recovering a fumble at the 2-yard line with 8:20 left in the third.
The Panther offense responded by driving to the Trojan 47 — keyed by a 32-yard pass from Jesse Whiting to Lockridge — but an interception ended the drive. North Hall intercepted three passes on the night.
The Trojans’ final points of the night came on a safety, with North Hall defenders tackling Rodney Bratten-Booker in the end zone with 3:59 left in the game.
McWhorter, whose team will host Lumpkin County next Friday, said players on both sides of the ball continue to give “great effort.”
“Great effort by everybody,” he said. “Great effort by the kids on the offensive side of the ball, too. We need to do something different I guess. What we’re doing is not working.”
