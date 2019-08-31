When the game got tense in the closing seconds in Homer Friday, the Banks County Leopards roared louder than the Franklin County Lions. And the Leopards held off a final push by the Lions to win 15-7.
“Victories in this game don’t come easy,” said Banks County coach Jay Reid. “And hats off to Franklin. They got a good squad. But these guys have worked so hard in the weight room over the offseason and put in so many hours. We’re coming in and we’re stronger and bigger this year and more physical.”
The Banks County crowd erupted when the Lions failed to convert on fourth-and-5 at the Banks County 18-yard line with 32 seconds left in the game.
“We always play as hard as we can and in the crucial moment we just had to grit our teeth and play the best we could to stop them,” said quarterback/safety Sawyer Pace.
Reid looked around at his smiling players afterwards as they enjoyed the win with high fives and hollers.
“The joy that shows through these guys is what you do it for,” said Reid.
Banks County bounced back from a 7-0 loss to Jackson County by pounding the ball on the ground all night, with six guys grinding out 320 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries.
“We just got the ball rolling and we just kept going from there,” said Pace. “We picked the momentum up and kept pushing. Our line was doing great. They were making blocks left and right. They were opening up holes for us.”
Franklin County tallied 235 yards of total offense, including 102 on the ground and 135 through the air.
Reid said he saw considerable improvement in his team.
“Last week, I harped on our guys,” said Reid. “We watched the film and we talked about correcting mistakes and putting the ball on the ground and we corrected a lot of those issues tonight. We controlled the game for the most part like we want to.”
The coach said the team could have put more points on the board in the second half.
“Offensively, in the second half, we put together some drives and could have put it in the end zone, but we didn’t,” said Reid. “But we were able to compose ourselves on defense. They started driving the ball a little bit, gave us some different packages we hadn’t really seen. But we were able to settle back down and play with good eyes. I’m sure proud of my guys. They played their tails off.”
Banks County spent considerable time in Franklin County territory in the first half, thanks to stifling defense that gave up very little yardage before intermission. Sean Hall got the Leopards on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:01 to go in the first quarter. Erwin Durmic kicked the extra point and Banks led 7-0.
Carter Stroud picked off a Franklin County pass at the Leopard 46 with 8:12 left in the second quarter.
The home team soon made the visitors pay, with Pace rambling 41 yards, followed by an 8-yard run by Hall. Pace then carried the ball in from one yard out. Durmic took an option pitch in for the two-point conversion, giving the Leopards a 15-0 lead with 6:04 to play in the first half, a score that carried into the locker room.
Banks County appeared poised to put points on the board immediately in the third quarter. The Leopards started at their own 20 to open the third quarter. Hall broke free up the middle for 40 yards on the first play from scrimmage, then carried the ball for 14 yards to the Franklin County 26-yard line. The Leopards soon carried the ball within the Lions’ 10-yard line, but a penalty pushed them back to the 22 yard line and the Leopards’ drive stalled, ending with a 33-yard-field goal effort that sailed wide right.
The Lions took over at their own 20 and drove 80 yards in 5:53, scoring on a four-yard run with three seconds left in the third quarter.
Franklin County threatened to add more points in the fourth quarter, but the Banks County defense showed backbone, forcing a fumble on their own 40-yard line that was recovered by Jace Bennett. But Banks was soon forced to punt, setting the Lions up on their own 30-yard line with 3:37 to play. The Lions drove into the Banks County red zone, but the Leopards forced a turnover on downs with 32 ticks left on the clock.
“They scored on us one time,” said Hall. “But I think overall, our defense was pretty locked down. It’s the first win of the season. We’re excited. We’re jacked!”
