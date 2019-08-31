MT. AIRY – No final buzzer has ever sounded better to the Madison County football team than the one it heard Friday night at Cedar Shoals.
As the clock counted 0:00 between a scoreboard which read Madison County 26, Habersham Central 20, The Red Raiders were overcome with an emotion that had eluded them for so long; pride.
No snapshot captured that pride more than head coach Chris Smith meeting his team in a huddle after the game. A big smile on his face, he got down on to look his boys in the eye’s and let out a loud “how bout them hogs!”
The hogs he referred to are Madison County’s offensive and defensive lines, the units Smith credited with the team’s dramatic victory.
“Those hogs up front, they got the job done,” Smith said. “Our kids up front, on both sides of the ball played their butts off. I’m so proud of them. They got after it, controlled the line of scrimmage. They’re the reason we won this football game. Bottom line.
“You can have the best athletes in the world, but if you’re guys up front aren’t getting it done you’re not going to win a football game. I’m not going to name names, but those guys know who they are.”
Madison County (1-1, 0-0) struggled at the line of scrimmage last season, and those issues persisted through an 18-8 loss to Cedar Shoals in the season opener. Their quick turnaround into a dominant performance over Habersham Central is why Smith was so proud.
“We told our offensive line ‘keep you heads up, we’re doing some good things,’ and they came out and controlled the line of scrimmage. Controlling the line of scrimmage wins football games,” he said. “They got dogged so bad last year with people saying ‘we’re weak’ and ‘we’re not very good up front.’ They got after it in the offseason and it’s all to them. They did an excellent job in the weight room getting stronger and wanting to prove a point. They came out here and showed that tonight.”
For the rest of the story, see the September 5 edition of the Madison County Journal
