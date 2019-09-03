Stella Mae “MeMaw” Scott (9-1-2019)

HOSCHTON - Stella Mae “MeMaw” Scott, 75, Hoschton, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Mrs. Scott enjoyed going to the beach, watching butterflies, her pets and life itself. She adored her children.
Survivors include her sons, Robert Shelnut and wife Deborah, Hoschton, and Jesse Haney Jr. and Brenda, Braselton; daughter, Debbie Garrod and husband Wally, Sylvester; brothers, Arthur Feather and wife Helen, Maysville, and Billy Feather and wife Wanda, N.C.; sister, Inez Cates and Jewell, Hoschton; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband whom she adored, Marty Scott; daughter Brenda “Cissy” Haney; brothers, Henry Butch Feather and Mike Feather; and sister Marlene Shiflett.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
