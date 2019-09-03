Mother Dora Lee Arnold Bell Nowell, 103, formerly of Statham, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Gainesville.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1010 Mill Street, Gainesville.
Visitation: Friday, September 6, 2019, between the hours of 6-8:00 p.m. at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church Statham.
Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
Dora Lee Arnold Bell Nowell (9-1-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry