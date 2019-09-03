Dora Lee Arnold Bell Nowell (9-1-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, September 3. 2019
Mother Dora Lee Arnold Bell Nowell, 103, formerly of Statham, passed away on September 1, 2019 in Gainesville.

Funeral service: Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1010 Mill Street, Gainesville.

Visitation: Friday, September 6, 2019, between the hours of 6-8:00 p.m. at Fairfield Missionary Baptist Church Statham.

Professional Services Entrusted to Wimberly Funeral Home.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.