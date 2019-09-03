BRASELTON - Junior Ralph Sweat, 83, Braselton, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
A believer and follower of the Lord, Ralph was a member of Greater Love Baptist Church. Ralph thought highly of his family and loved them all. He had a passion for NRA, NASCAR and was a Braves fan. Mr. Sweat was a member of the West Jackson Lions Club.
Survivors include his sons, Mike Sweat and wife Robin, Steve Sweat and wife Sandy, all of Cumming, Larry Sweat and wife Tammy, Tim Sweat and wife Lisa, all of Hoschton, and Kevin Sweat, Braselton; daughter Sherri “Sissy” Patterson and husband Ronnie, Braselton; daughter- in- law Tambra Sweat, Murrayville; brothers Lamar Sweat, Forest Park, and Doug Sweat, Atlanta; sisters Peggy Petty, Camila, Lou Seidenfaden and Barbara Sweat, both of McDonough; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lee Sweat; parents Floyd Francis Sweat and LaRuth Peppers Sweat; son Marty Sweat; brother Earnest Sweat; sisters Katie Petty, Ruth Cook and Alice Mae Sweat.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Keith Truelove and Justin Sweat will be officiating. Interment will be held privately.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 2, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Junior Ralph Sweat (9-1-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry