MAYSVILLE - Talmadge Savage, 91, Maysville, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Habersham Home.
He was born in Maysville to the late Joe and Eurek Smith Savage Sr. He was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and was retired from Jefferson Mills. In addition to his parents, Mr. Savage was preceded in death by his wife, Ollie Harris Savage.
Mr. Savage is survived by his children, Ricky Savage, Maysville, Wanda Savage Wood, Nicholson, Carol Savage Williams, Maysville, and Mark Savage, Maysville; grandchildren, Justin Wood, Kyle Wood, Corey Williams (Jessica), Cody Williams, Chase Herring (Kelly), and Calli Shirley (Donnie); and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Maysville Baptist Church with the Rev. Clay Hardy and Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 2, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Maysville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 329, Maysville, Ga., 30558.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Talmadge Savage (9-2-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry