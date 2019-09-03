Connie King Gurley (8-30-2019)

COLBERT - Connie King Gurley, Colbert, passed away on August 30, 2019 at her home.
Connie was born and raised in Canton. She studied at North Georgia College and the University of Georgia earning a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Early Childhood Education. She was an educator for nearly 40 years prior to her accident in 2011.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Joyce King, and her brother, Stacy King.
She is survived by her husband, James Gurley, Colbert; daughter, Lacey Baker (Robin Baker), Nicholson; step-daughters, Melinda Barwick, Danielsville, and Angela Thompson (Bobby Thompson), Colbert; seven grandchildren, Dwayne Fleming, Timothy Fleming (Laura Fleming), Christopher Fleming (Tori Fleming), Stephanie Haley, Ashely Haley, Samuel Gurley and Lillie Hughes; two great- grandchildren, Jaron Fleming and Alyssa Fleming; sister, Amy Popham, Ball Ground; four nieces, Brittany Jenkins (Steven Jenkins), Megan McGee (Tyler McGee), Casey Petruszak (Jeremy Petruszak, and Kelly Miller (Tyler Miller); and six great nephews.
Visitation: Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Vineyards Creek Baptist Church in Comer, followed by the burial at Colbert Memorial Cemetery.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
