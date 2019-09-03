BETHLEHEM - Joyce McDaniel Stephens, 88, Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.
She was a faithful member of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, where she had been a Sunday school teacher, head greeter and anything else she could do to serve the Lord. Joyce had recently been given an award for her faithful service to the church. She was a graduate of Winder High School and worked several clerical jobs throughout her life, including many years as the Bethlehem Town Clerk. Joyce was also a loving homemaker who was known for her cooking, sewing and love for family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Beulah Harris McDaniel; her husband of 57 years, Talmadge Stephens; a son, Mark Stephens and a brother to WWII, Thomas McDaniel.
Joyce is survived by two sons, Doug Stephens (Teresa), Acworth, and Wayne Stephens (Vonda), Clayton; her daughter, Susan McElhannon (Lee), Winder; brother, Clay McDaniel (Joy), Bethlehem; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jay Tenney and Frank Bernat officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Donations may be made to Bethlehem First United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Joyce McDaniel Stephens (8-31-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry