Keri Michelle Stewart Carpenter (8-30-2019)

Keri Michelle Stewart Carpenter, 40, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, August 30, 2019.
Mrs. Carpenter was born in Athens, the daughter of Debbie Culpepper Stewart, Jefferson, was a member of Talmo Baptist Church and New Covenant Worship Center in Athens and was a homemaker. Keri is preceded in death by her grandfather, Hugh Lee Culpepper.
Survivors, in addition to her mother, is her husband, Cecil C. Carpenter Jr., Jefferson; two sons, Anthony Lee Carpenter and Nicholas Andres Carpenter, Jefferson; grandmother, Edith Culpepper, Jefferson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil C. Sr. and Joan Carpenter, Tucker; uncle, Dr. Jeff Culpepper and his wife Carla, Canton; sister-in-law, Christa Kaswinkle, Westminster, Colo.; special nephew to “BA”, Jackson Culpepper, Jefferson; and several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Church with Pastor Nick Dalton, Bishop Howard Conine and the Rev. Cecil C. Carpenter Sr. officiating, with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jeff and Jackson Culpepper, Jonathan and Carlton Woods, Cedric Smith, David Pinkston, Don Sorrells and Chris Martin.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 2, 1029, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, those desiring may make memorials to the East Jackson Comprehensive High School Baseball Eagles, c/o Coach Scott Myers, 1435 Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, Ga., 30529.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
