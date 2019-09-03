CARNESVILLE - Terrance Landis “Lanny” Kidd, 64, Highway 63, Carnesville, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, at his sister’s home in Lincoln County.
Lanny was born in Elberton on July 16, 1955, son of the late Henry Dorsey Kidd and Joyce Naomi Rosser Kidd. He was a stone cutter having worked in the granite industry and enjoyed riding horses, camping, traveling, and having an all around good time.
Survivors include his best friend and companion, Beverly Baker, Carnesville; children, Cody and Cecile Kidd and Jessie Kidd, all of Elberton; grandson, Waylon Kidd, Elberton; sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Frank Eades, Lincoln County; step-sons: Mike Davenport and Scott Black; and former wife, Donna Kidd, Elberton.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Denny Kidd.
Funeral service: Monday, September 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the memorial chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Couch officiating. Inurnment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of Donna Kidd, 2309 Tex Smith Dr., Elberton, and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 3:00-3:45 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, prior to the service.
Flowers will be accepted and contributions may be made in his memory to T.J. & Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Ga., 30635.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Terrance Landis “Lanny” Kidd.
Terrance Landis “Lanny” Kidd (8-30-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry