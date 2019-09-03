Rec dept. to take over youth baseball, softball programs

Little League is out at the Madison County Recreation Department after more than six decades.
County commissioners voted 4-0 Monday, Aug. 26 not to renew a “facilities use agreement” with Little League. The vote followed a lengthy, and sometimes contentious, discussion about who should oversee youth baseball and softball in Madison County. County commissioners ultimately decided to move the programs from Little League to the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA). The action doesn’t affect the agreement between the Madison County Youth Association, which oversees youth football, and the recreation department.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland made the motion to discontinue the annual agreement with Little League. He was joined in the action by commissioners Theresa Bettis, Brian Kirk and Derek Doster. Commissioner Lee Allen wasn’t at Monday’s meeting. Strickland said Little League is not like it once was. He named several former coaches as “pillars of the community” who set a high standard for Little League, which he said no longer remains. He noted the ugly speech on Madison County Rants and Raves and an overall decline in behavior as his reason for seeking a change.
“Something has changed, folks,” said Strickland. “This thing isn’t the same. You don’t have the same feeling. I got kids playing ball. I got a son who’s moving up next year. But I have people coming to me. I can’t even watch a ball game for people coming to me and talking to me about how bad things are and how people act so uncourteous and unkind and disrespectful, and just frankly like a bunch of rednecks. And we’re better than this. Everybody in this (BOC meeting) room is better than what we’ve been through and what y’all have thrown at us for the last several weeks. Talk about personal. It’s been personal. And therefore I make the motion, not on a personal level, but for our children that we not renew this contract. It’s time for a change.”
Little League supporters took offense to Strickland’s use of “redneck.” And they said they didn’t feel commissioners should judge all in favor of keeping Little League by the actions of some people on social media.
But mostly, those wanting to keep Little League spoke of the good the program has brought to the county. They said it’s a way for kids to have real camaraderie with those they know locally. Commissioners were also presented with surveys conducted by Little League that showed support for keeping program.
Rodney Rogers, who coached three state title Madison County softball teams, spoke in support of Little League. He noted that kids love to dream of going beyond Madison County and beyond Georgia to the Little League World Series.
“The point is for them to try and move on to go to the Little League World Series,” he said. “That’s been the girls’ goal and my goal for years.”
Rogers also said Little League has led to bonds that last long beyond the games, adding that he still gets invitations to weddings and other events of former players. He recited the Little League pledge and said hundreds of players under him still know that pledge and what it means.
“To move Little League out of Madison County makes no sense,” said Rogers.
Cristin Thurmon said the kids in the county want to be in Little League.
“I have a little boy back here who is devastated right now,” she said. “He wakes up every single morning, saying, ‘mama, Jesus told me I’m going to the Little League World Series.’ That means a lot to my mom. I don’t hear him waking up saying ‘I want to go to the GRPA.’ If the GRPA comes to this county, we won’t be associated with it, because I’m going to put my baby where his heart is.”
Brad Crumley said Little League taught him the difference between winning and losing.
“In soccer, they don’t even keep score, because everyone is a winner,” he said. “Kids grow up and it’s not like that. Winning and losing teaches you. And that’s what Little League taught me.”
Crumley later stood up and said the citizens would remember the actions of the commissioners and vote them out of office.
Former county commissioner Bill Taylor, a long-time Little League coach, spoke up in support of Little League.
“If you take the Little League out of Madison County, you’re doing a really big mistake,” said Taylor. “Little League has been a big thing in our county. And I’ve enjoyed coaching it for 42 years. And I want to see it stay. I don’t want to see it change to something else, because Little League is a great thing. It’s a great organization and we need to keep it.”
Madison County Little League president Nicole Bridges presented BOC members with a proposal given to the county recreation board on July 30. It included proposed solutions to complaints from citizens. For instance, the proposal stipulated that if sign-ups are too sparse for Little League to offer a 13-to-14 age group, “parents will be notified and given an option to allow their child to play up with the 15-to-16 year olds. If they choose not to allow, a full refund will be given.”
The Little League proposal closed with a statement about the importance of the program.
“As a non-profit and volunteer organization, Madison County Little League is here for the best interest of the kids and the community,” stated the Little League proposal. “As a board and as an organization, we want to attract more kids from our community, give back to our community and its families. But more importantly, it’s more than on-the-field wins, it’s instilling character, courage and loyalty in our kids.”
Michelle May said she was troubled by the BOC’s proposal to use tax money to fund an additional position at the recreation department to oversee baseball and softball, noting that the program is run by volunteers, who are also county taxpayers.
BOC chairman John Scarborough said the position used to exist in the department, but it was cut years ago. However, he said participation is up in other activities and that the position is needed again, adding that the person won’t just oversee baseball and softball.
Joe Guest said he has coached for both Little League and basketball with GRPA. He said both have their issues.
“The problems with Little League are also problems with the GPRA,” said Guest. “I promise you. Parents complain in Little League and parents complain in basketball….You ain’t going to get rid of the problems you have now by putting this (GPRA) up to the forefront. That’s for sure. I’ve done both of them. Both of them have issues.”
Guest noted the large crowd of supporters in the room and asked the BOC to listen to them.
“You’re here to help the majority of Madison County citizens,” said Guest. “And I feel the majority of the people who care about this are here right now. There are definitely not a majority of citizens against Little League.”
Guest also asked if any commissioners had ever received money from the recreation department. Bettis said she used to work at the recreation department in the 1990s. She later went over her background in recreation, her degrees and her coaching history, asking for a show of hands on who had a similar background.
“If you’d like to question my ethical behavior or professional behavior and think that anything in my past experience would conflict with what needs to be made right, then do so,” said Bettis. “But when you sat down and smiled at me after that question you asked me.”
“I’ll smile right back at you,” said Guest. “You smile at me, I’ll smile at you. Correct? Yes, ma’am, correct.”
Bettis said attended a Little League board meeting, adding that she wanted to see Little League and the recreation department work together to reach a solution. She said it just didn’t happen.
“I really thought, let’s talk,” said Bettis. “Let’s sit down. Let’s be adults and work through this together.
To have this writing comments on the rec department when they’re just trying to make a statement about a program. Let’s be civil, let’s get along. And it didn’t happen.”
Crowd members said they didn’t feel the board was being civil.
“You called me a redneck and not an adult,” said a woman from the back of the room. “You told me how great your degrees are. And I’m supposed to be civil. I don’t post on Rants and Raves. For you to attack us, we feel just as attacked as you did.”
Another person said: “I think you should just leave the social media out of your decisions. Don’t take it personally. We’re here for the kids.”
Commissioner Brian Kirk said he didn’t see any clear proposals from Little League on dealing with complaints. He said he also spoke with many people who have been involved with sports for a long time in Madison County, seeking their input on what would be best for kids.
“I asked what they thought and overwhelmingly it sided with the rec department,” he said. “That’s what I’m basing my vote on. I really did hope we could keep Little League, as far as at the fields and an integral part of the recreation program. But I don’t see how that’s going to work out from my standpoint. I’m being just as honest as I can with you.”
Commissioner Derek Doster said some people who were troubled by Little League going away thought that youth baseball and softball were being discontinued. He said that’s not the case at all.
“I think both sides are passionate on this,” said Doster. “I think I do believe that most of the people in favor seemed like there was an intent to remove baseball and softball program completely. And after they were assured it wasn’t that, they just wanted the kids to play.”
Adriene Simmons addressed commissioners and said, “I’m the person who’s been blasted constantly on Facebook saying I caused all this. I wish I was as powerful as everybody wants to think I am, but I’m not.” Simmons said Little League needs to let kids play and not be overly restrictive adhering to rules set outside of the county.
“Do I think there are good people in Little League and do I think Little League is a good organization? I do,” said Simmons. “I really do. But we have to be realistic with our kids. And there’s nothing wrong with a kid dreaming (about the Little League World Series). But if you’re in it for the kids, let them play. No matter what it is.”
