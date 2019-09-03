Man says estranged wife took his dog

A man on Hwy. 98 East reported that his estranged wife took their Dachshund from his yard while he was asleep.
He said that they have been separated from each other for three years because they cannot afford a divorce and she lives in Athens. He said the only reason she took the dog is that she is due to have puppies in the next few days and she wants to sell t
The responding officer explained that the dog was considered community property and that as such they both have rights to her.
•A woman on Ed Coile Road reported that she had been threatened by the mother of a child she babysits. She said she texted the mother of the one-year old saying she would not be able to keep the child the following day due to a doctor’s appointment. The mother reportedly texted back saying the woman would keep the child and that she had no choice. The woman also told the mother she had no information on where she lived, her last name, or where she worked. She also had not left any diapers for her child. The woman told the mother that she no longer felt comfortable keeping the child and she needed to come pick the child up. The mother reportedly responded that she was not coming to pick up her child and did not know if she would be able to pick the child up that night. The woman told the responding officer she felt threatened by this. The deputy called the mother who denied the allegations and said she is a single mother and at work. She said the woman told her she had until 1 p.m. today to pick up her child and she had agreed to do that. The mother also said she had asked the babysitter for her money back. Both were advised of the civil process regarding the money.
•A woman on Sims Kidd Road reported that a neighbor’s two large dogs killed her Chihuahua when she let it out to use the bathroom.
The woman was holding the deceased dog when the officer arrived. The woman said she was preparing her dog’s food when she heard a commotion outside. She ran outside and saw the dogs standing over her little dog. She picked the dog up and headed to the vet with it, but the animal died on the way. The officer told her she could go ahead and bury her dog and that animal control would follow up with her the next day.
•A suicide threat was reported in the county last week.
•Several cases of damages to mailboxes and trashcans were reported around the county.
•A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at Hwy. 98 and Brewer Phillips Road at 6:25 p.m., Aug. 19.
•A truck reportedly overturned on Hwy. 29 in Hull at 10:44 a.m., Aug. 20.
•No significant injuries were reported in an accident between a tractor-trailer and a car on Commerce Street at 8:11 a.m., Aug. 23.
•A man was injured in a motorcycle accident at Neese-Commerce Road and Nowhere Road at 4:08 p.m., Aug. 23.
•A man reportedly had lacerations and was vomiting after a four-wheeler accident at 7:55 p.m., Aug. 24 on West Minish Lake Road.
Man says estranged wife took his dog
