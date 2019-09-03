BOC sets tax rates

After several weeks of discussion and three public hearings, county commissioners set their tax rates Aug. 26.
The group also officially approved rates for the school board and industrial authority Monday. Each governing body will see an increase in tax revenue due to an increase in the county’s overall property value.
County commissioners held their third of three required public hearings Monday. The board has heard from citizens whose values have gone up and who are paying more in taxes. Only one person addressed the board during the brief hearing.
Ruth Ann Tesanovich told the group that her assessments have gone up significantly over the past several years. She said she understands the commissioners’ desire to have cash reserves. The group projects a fund balance of $545,000 at the end of 2020, the first time the county will have a reserve fund in several years. But she said the increase in taxes is hard on property owners and she wondered if the county has ever rolled back its mill rate and whether it could do so in the future.
Scarborough said the BOC rolled back its tax rates for a number of years prior to him taking office. The county operated at a budget shortfall for several years, using reserves to cover the lack of funds until the reserves finally ran out.
The industrial authority tax rate will stay steady at one mill, which generates $763,000 in revenue this year. The BOC tax rates are 13.107 for unincorporated (out of city) areas and 14.649 in incorporated (within city) areas. Both of these rates are up just over one percent. Scarborough said the increase in the rates reflects county growth and are not increases set by the board. He said a property owner who has the same assessment value as last year will see a decrease in their taxes. These rates will generate $10.1 million in property tax revenue for the county government this year, up 10 percent from last year. Meanwhile, the school board tax rate is 16.99 mills. That will bring in $12.96 million in local tax revenue this year, up 10.9 percent from last year.
