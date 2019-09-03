WINDER - Boyd Cleveland Thompson, 89, Winder, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.
Mr. Thompson was a retired veteran with the United States Army and National Guard.
Mr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents, Emory Lee Thompson and Eva Lunsford Thompson; and grandchild, Audrey Kathleen Thompson.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Thompson, Winder; son, Mickey (Susan) Thompson, Winder; daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Freeman, and Jill (John) Crane, all of Winder; six grandchildren, Jake (Kelli) and Caleb (Caroline) Thompson, Candice (Donald) Hardie, Caitlyn Crane, Trace and Brianna Freeman; and three great-grandchildren, Emory and Tatum Thompson and Emma Hardie.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Thompson to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Hwy., Suite 350, Bethesda, Md., 20814.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Boyd Cleveland Thompson (9-2-2019)
