Boyd Cleveland Thompson (9-2-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, September 3. 2019
WINDER - Boyd Cleveland Thompson, 89, Winder, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Mr. Thompson was a retired veteran with the United States Army and National Guard.

Mr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents, Emory Lee Thompson and Eva Lunsford Thompson; and grandchild, Audrey Kathleen Thompson.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Thompson, Winder; son, Mickey (Susan) Thompson, Winder; daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Freeman, and Jill (John) Crane, all of Winder; six grandchildren, Jake (Kelli) and Caleb (Caroline) Thompson, Candice (Donald) Hardie, Caitlyn Crane, Trace and Brianna Freeman; and three great-grandchildren, Emory and Tatum Thompson and Emma Hardie.

Funeral service: Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home.

The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Thompson to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Hwy., Suite 350, Bethesda, Md., 20814.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.