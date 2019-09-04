Braselton to host hearing on planning efforts

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 4. 2019
The Town of Braselton plans a public hearing to discuss the 2018-22 Capital Improvement Element and Short Term Work Program update.

It will be held Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Facility.

The purpose of this hearing is to inform the public about the objective of the plan and the process to be followed in the preparation of the plan update, as well as to elicit community input on needs and goals.

Questions concerning this plan update should be directed to Sandy Weinel, capital project coordinator, at 706-654-3915 or email sweinel@braselton.net.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.