Braselton to host hearing on planning efforts

The Town of Braselton plans a public hearing to discuss the 2018-22 Capital Improvement Element and Short Term Work Program update.
It will be held Sept. 5 at 4 p.m. in the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Facility.
The purpose of this hearing is to inform the public about the objective of the plan and the process to be followed in the preparation of the plan update, as well as to elicit community input on needs and goals.
Questions concerning this plan update should be directed to Sandy Weinel, capital project coordinator, at 706-654-3915 or email sweinel@braselton.net.
