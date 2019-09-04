The fate of a controversial residential development at Chateau Elan could be decided next week.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC's request for a master plan change for 48 acres near the iconic winery is slated to go before the Braselton Town Council on Sept. 5. No public hearing will be held since the request has already gone before the council. Council members could take action on the request at its Sept. 9 meeting.
Developers want to construct 68 townhouses, along with 55 detached, single-family units on the property. The majority of those townhouses are proposed in a section of the existing vineyards in front of the winery. A mix of townhouses and detached single-family units are also planned on the existing Par 3 golf course.
See the full story in the Sept. 4 issue of The Braselton News.
Chateau Elan vote nears
