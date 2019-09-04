Recall effort takes next step

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 4. 2019
Organizers seeking a recall against two Hoschton officials have crossed the first hurdle.

A recall petition application was filed Tuesday, Sept. 3, with the Jackson County Board of Elections and Registration Office.

Over 130 signatures were reportedly gathered for the application.

See more in the Sept. 4 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.