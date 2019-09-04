Organizers seeking a recall against two Hoschton officials have crossed the first hurdle.
A recall petition application was filed Tuesday, Sept. 3, with the Jackson County Board of Elections and Registration Office.
Over 130 signatures were reportedly gathered for the application.
See more in the Sept. 4 issue of The Braselton News.
Recall effort takes next step
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry