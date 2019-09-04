CARNESVILLE - Dwane David Ivey, 67, Carnesville, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his home.
A son of the late R.D. and Mattie Lee Ivey, he was born on February 2, 1952 in Commerce, where he lived in the Banks County area his entire life. He retired as a department head at Mount Vernon Mills, Alto, after 47 years of service. He was a faithful member of Tates Creek Baptist Church where he served as president of his Sunday School Class, was brotherhood president for five years and was always ready to sing with the choir or play his guitar and sing a solo.
He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Dianne Ivey; four sons and daughters-in-law, Casey and Morgan Ivey, Homer, Chad and Brittany Ivey, Toccoa, Chris and Amber Ivey, Dahlonega, and Mike and Amanda Ivey, Carnesville; eight grandchildren; brothers, Dennis Ivey, Calhoun, and Terry Ivey, Commerce; two nephews; and five nieces.
Funeral service: Friday, September 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Tates Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty officiating. Interment following the service at Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers are Carroll Cantrell, Larry Maney, Bobby Martin, Nick Waldon, Bobby Whitlock and Mark Wilkinson Sr.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 6-9 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tates Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, In Memory of Dwane Ivey.
Ivie Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services.
Dwane David Ivey (9-3-2019)
