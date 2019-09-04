MAYSVILLE - Tommy Dorsey Denton, 72, Maysville, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mr. Denton was born in Commerce to the late Buford and Floyce Drake Denton. He was retired from the heating and air industry. In addition to his parents, Mr. Denton was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Pace Denton.
Mr. Denton is survived by his daughters, Kelly Reynolds, Maysville, and Heather Moss, Demorest; sisters, Brenda Denton, Maysville, and Barbara Steed, Dacula; brother, Jerry Denton of Homer; and three grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Harbin officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Tommy Dorsey Denton (9-3-2019)
