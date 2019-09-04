A casting meeting for the 2019 Historic Homer Walking Tour, “The Talking Dead,” will be held on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse. There are individual parts available for men, women, and children, as well as a few parts for groups.
The tours will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, and Saturday, Oct. 5, with start times of 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. each night.
The Banks County Historical Society hosts the event annually.
Call 678-971-9390 or visit BanksCountyHistoricalSociety.org for more information.
Casting set for Historic Homer Walking Tour
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry