FOOTBALL: Eagles aiming for first 2-0 start in 10 years

East Jackson’s start under new coach Cameron Pettus has a chance to be one of the Eagles’ best in a decade.
If the team can deliver a victory Friday (Sept. 6) over Oglethorpe County, it would mark only the second 2-0 start in the program’s history.
The only other came in 2009 when the Eagles reeled off nine-straight wins to start the season. According to Pettus, the chance for a strong start provides added motivational fuel for the program. East Jackson went 1-9 last year and 1-8 the year before that.
“Anytime you can get off to a great start, it just feeds the energy and lets everybody know that we’re doing good things here,” Pettus said.
East Jackson has fared well against Oglethorpe County in recent years with three-straight wins over the Patriots, including a 33-0 win two years ago. The Eagles lead the all-time series 6-1. East Jackson has beaten Oglethorpe County more times than any other opponent in its history.
Oglethorpe County has struggled significantly in recent years, going 0-10 last year. The program just 5-56 since the start of the 2013 season.
The Patriots, however, are coming off a 14-7 win over Georgia Military Prep this past Friday (Aug. 30), snapping an 11-game losing streak that dated back to last year.
Pettus said the Patriots have weapons at their disposal in their spread offense.
“They have a lot of athletes out there,” Pettus said. “So, they like to utilize their skill positions … They’ve got some cats who can take it to the house anytime they touch the ball. They definitely have some athleticism out there … We’ve got to tackle well in space. That’s what we’ve got to do against these guys, for sure.”
Specifically, the Patriots possess a big-play threat at running back and two receivers “who look really good, too,” according to Pettus.
East Jackson had last week off after beating Lumpkin County 25-22 Aug. 23 in its opener. The Eagles got back to the basics during the open week, devoting a wealth of time to fundamentals and special teams. Coaches also sought to clean up some of the mistakes made in the season-opening win.
“I thought it was good,” Pettus said. “They were focused and they saw the mistakes. We reviewed that on film. So, they saw the mistakes that we’ve got to get corrected, and I thought we had a solid week of practice.”
This week’s game with Oglethorpe County is the second of four non-region contests to prep for the start of 8-AAA play Sept. 27 against Jefferson.
Other than trying to earn a win, Pettus wants to see that his team is moving in the right direction.
“My football coach in college used to tell me the most improvement a team makes is between weeks one and two of when they’re playing, so that’s the No. 1 thing we want to see is just great improvement between our first week versus the second week.”
