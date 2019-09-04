FOOTBALL: Jackson County aims to spark offense in Week 3

After a pair of low-scoring performances in Week 1 and 2, Jackson County seeks to jump-start the offensive engine this week.
The Panthers will host Lumpkin County Friday (Sept. 6) having scored one touchdown through two games.
Jackson County offensive coaches devoted extra time over the holiday weekend to assessing the Panthers’ spread scheme.
“We were able to get together Sunday as offensive coaches and really go through everything,” head coach Rich McWhorter said, “and make some changes and adjustments and so forth and see if they work.”
McWhorter said he and the offensive staff “went through every single thing we had.” Those conversations started almost immediately after Jackson County’s 16-0 loss to North Hall last Friday (Aug. 30).
“Actually, that started when we got home Friday night and kind of started the ground work for what we were going to discuss later in the weekend,” McWhorter said.
Jackson County employed a more run-heavy scheme under former coach Brandon Worley before changing to a spread attack with the arrival of McWhorter. Asked if the learning curve with the new offense had been a factor in the results so far, McWhorter said it was a possibility. The coach noted that the offense is different than the offensive systems the Panthers have used in recent-years.
“It is different than what I think they’ve done, so that’s part of it,” he said, “and then you have to ask yourself is that the best thing for them, is this the best thing for the kids we have? We’re trying to answer those questions right now.”
The Panthers hope for an improved showing this week against a Lumpkin County team that’s off to an 0-2 start with losses to East Jackson (25-22) and White County (49-6). Jackson County hammered the Indians 45-0 last year.
Lumpkin County, too, is going through offensive changes compared to last year. Under new coach Caleb Sorrells, the Indians are passing the ball more than they did with last year’s wishbone offense.
“They’ve opened it up some,” McWhorter said. “They’re making you defend the pass, as well as the run. Their whole team plays very, very hard. The films I’ve watched of them, I’m really, really impressed with the tremendous effort that they put out when they play.”
McWhorter added that the Indians are sound in their schemes “and really well coached.”
Among Lumpkin County’s top players is tight end-defensive end Aaron Hopkins. The senior finished with 63 tackles, seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss last year, according to stats posted on Max Preps. McWhorter called Hopkins “a great football player, really just a good two-way guy.”
Generally, though, McWhorter said Lumpkin County is very similar to his team in that it doesn’t have any stars, “just a bunch of guys playing their roles and doing a good job of it.”
McWhorter said his team enters this week with some positive performances to build upon from last week’s loss to North Hall.
Wide receiver Gabe Lockridge, who caught four passes for 53 yards, “really took a step up,” according to McWhorter. He was also pleased with several performances on defense, including Mason Roach at linebacker.
“We’re starting to have some guys step up,” McWhorter said.
The coach looks forward to the opportunity for the team to improve following a shutout loss last week.
“We hope to improve on last week, no question,” he said. “That’s the whole idea of this is to try to get better each week and then continue to get better and hopefully you start to see the outcomes change your way.”
