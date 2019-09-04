FOOTBALL: Jefferson returns to field after off week looking to correct mistakes

On the surface, Jefferson finds itself in an identical scenario as it did last year.
The Dragons (0-1) enter a game with West Hall this Friday (Sept. 6) coming off a close loss to Oconee County and having an off-week in between to think about it.
But coach Gene Cathcart said a more experienced Dragon team makes the circumstances different this year. Jefferson was breaking in its new triple option offense in 2018. The Dragons now have had a full year in that system.
“You never like to have an open week after a loss, but our guys handled it very, very well, and I think the difference is we’re a year further along into what we’re doing and the corrections were all apparent, so I think a lot of us maybe were a little bit more prepared this year to learn from and anticipate the mistakes a little bit better,” Cathcart said.
The Dragons will host West Hall Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Cathcart said his team has done an admirable job of handing the loss to Oconee County during the off week and getting back to work.
“Certainly, any time you have a loss anywhere and certainly where expectations are high, there’s going to be noise in the system, and I think our guys did a great job of coming out here every day and just focusing on getting better,” he said. “I was extremely proud of that.”
Cathcart said between eight to 12 plays had an impact on Jefferson’s 21-20 loss to Oconee County.
“The next time you’re in that opportunity, make those eight to 10 to 12 plays, and this bunch is certainly very positive and has attacked the preparation for that,” Cathcart said.
Jefferson will look to bounce back against a West Hall team off to an 0-2 start. The Spartans lost to Commerce 48-17 in their opener and were topped by rival Johnson last week, 30-27. The Dragons beat West Hall 48-6 last year.
Cathcart points to big-play threats at receiver and at running back in West Hall’s offensive arsenal and noted that the Spartans were able to put up points in both of their losses. Defensively, West Hall lost some players along its defensive front but are equipped with “two very physical inside linebackers,” said Cathcart, who added that the Spartans are improved in special teams.
“We know that they’ll anticipate the ability to right their ship and kind of flip-the-script so to speak if they’re able to come over here and play us well at home,” Cathcart said.
Meanwhile, Cathcart said he “very much” looks forward to seeing his team get back out on the field again having suffered a close loss the first night out and having to wait an extra week to play.
“It’s an unbelievable group of young men to coach attitude-wise, cohesion-wise, solidarity-wise,” he said. “They’ve done an incredible job to continue to trust the process, and believe in the direction that we’re heading and realize that this whole thing is a journey.”
He did note that the team is continuing “to get into the type of game shape and playing condition that we want to ultimately be.”
Cathcart also said he wants to see his team not repeat the same mistakes from its Aug. 23 loss in this week’s game.
“That’s an impressive thing about this group — they really understand football and they very much have bought in and married up to what we’re asking them to do,” he said. “I couldn’t be any more proud of them — just anxious to get out there and go fight for some wins and get that taste out of our mouth.”
