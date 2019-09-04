VOLLEYBALL: Dragons roll to three victories Thursday, including area win

The Jefferson volleyball team went three-for-three last Thursday (Aug. 29), including winning its first area match.
The Dragons dominated 8-AAA foe Franklin County in two sets, and also dispatched non-area opponent Athens Christian and Washington-Wilkes in two sets in a trio of home match-ups.
Jefferson also beat North Oconee in a four-set match two days earlier.
•Jefferson 2, Franklin Co. 0 (Aug. 29): The Dragons had little problems in its first 8-AAA match, winning 25-6, 25-6. Jefferson racked up 22 aces in the win, led by Maddie Grace Smith, who served up 14 aces. She also had 11 assists. JoJo Smith finished with four kills, one dig and one ace. Sophia Stopher added four aces and two digs. Mac Fowler had three kills, three blocks, two aces and two digs. Dallas Morse recorded three kills.
•Jefferson 2, Athens Christian 0 (Aug. 29): JoJo Smith finished with four kills, four digs and an ace as the Dragons beat the Eagles 25-8, 25-13. Maddie Grace Smith totaled seven assists, two digs, one ace and one kill. Annebelle Cox led the Dragons in kills with six. Megan Hanlin had six assists and five aces.
•Jefferson 2, Washington-Wilkes 0 (Aug. 29): Behind 15 aces, the Dragons routed Washington-Wilkes 25-11, 25-8. Maddie Grace Smith had five aces and five assists. JoJo Smith, Sophia Stopher, Megan Hanlin, Bailey Williams and Bekah Johnson all had two aces each. Hanlin added six assists, while Smith and Stopher had four digs apiece.
•Jefferson 3, North Oconee 1 (Aug. 27): The Dragons picked up a non-area win at North Oconee, beating the Titans in four sets (25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19). JoJo Smith racked up 10 kills, six digs, four blocks and two aces in the victory. Olivia Burrage added eight kills and four blocks. Maddie Grace Smith totaled 32 assists, seven digs and three aces. Kamdyn Hendrix added seven digs. Sophia Stopher finished with 14 digs, three aces and three kills. Others contributing to the win were Annabelle Cox (three aces, two digs and four kills), Mac Fowler (two aces, three kills, one block) and Mia Mingus (four digs).
