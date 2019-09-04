VOLLEYBALL: Jackson County grabs two area wins

The Jackson County volleyball team enjoyed a strong start to its Area 8-AAA schedule with two convincing wins last week.
The Panthers beat Monroe Area and Franklin County at home last Tuesday (Aug. 27) to improve its overall record to 11-5.
Jackson County defeated Monroe Area 25-16, 25-12 in its first match.
Carys Thao led Jackson County with eight kills, an ace and four digs. Kylee Zimmer finished with 21 assists, three digs and one kill. Cara Wells added seven kills and three aces. Gia Moua had five kills and eight digs.
The team followed with a 25-9, 25-10 win over Franklin County. Wells led the Panthers offensively with eight kills and four aces. Zimmer recorded 16 assists, four aces and two digs. Katie Hitt added five kills and five aces. Megan Pontsler had four kills.
