SOFTBALL: Panthers face key region matchup

The Jackson County softball team held on to its first-place perch last week but faces a key region clash today (Wednesday, Sept. 4).
The Panthers (6-4-1) defeated Hart County 3-1 at home Thursday (Aug. 29) to move to 5-1 in Region 8-AAA play, but will travel to Franklin County today at 6 p.m. to face the Lions, who also own a 5-1 region record.
Jackson County currently holds the head-to-head advantage over Franklin County — the defending Class AAA champions — with a 4-3 win back on Aug. 8.
The Panthers then host East Jackson Thursday (Sept. 5) at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles are the only region team to defeat Jackson County this season. The schedule continues with a Monday (Sept. 9, 6 p.m.) home game with non-region Mountain View and Tuesday (Sept. 10, 5:55 p.m.) road trip to region opponent Monroe Area.
In the Panthers’ win over Hart County, Jackson County received another strong pitching performance from Sara Beth Allen, who allowed just four hits and no walks and struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work. The one run she surrendered was unearned. Allen, a Georgia Tech commit, also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI. Grace Tate also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-2.
Jackson County finished with eight hits.
The contest was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth until the Panthers’ Madison Miller singled home Tate for the go-ahead score. Jackson County added an insurance run the following inning when a sacrifice fly from Whitney Hulsey scored Hanna Mahoney.
Allen accounted for the Panthers’ first run, doubling home Abigail Allen — who reached base via a double — in the bottom of the third inning.
Hart County tied the game briefly in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI double from Gabrielle Buffington.
