Area play didn't open how the East Jackson Eagles envisioned, but it did end on a good note with a win.
The Eagles went 1-3 during their first week of area. The lone win came Aug. 29 over Monroe Area.
•East Jackson 2, Monroe Area 0 (Aug. 29): The Eagles swept Monroe Area in straight sets 27-25, 25-19. The team totaled 13 kills, 11 aces, 11 assists and 55 digs. Camille Duncan had 21 digs and Mya Howard had 11 digs. Allison Lounder had all 11 assists.
•Morgan Co. 2, East Jackson 0 (Aug. 29): The Eagles fell in straight sets to the defending area champions 25-15, 25-11. Mya Howard led the team with six kills. Camille Duncan had 12 of the team's 20 digs. Allison Lounder accounted for all 11 assists. Angel Sheriff served the team's only aces of the match.
•Hart Co. 2, East Jackson 1 (Aug. 27): The Eagles fell to Hart County 26-24, 20-25, 11-15 in area play at home. Mya Howard led East Jackson with nine kills, five digs and three aces. Zoe Daniels and Maurissa Thomas added four kills each. Daniels put up three blocks, while Thomas had two. Camille Duncan totaled 17 digs while Allison Louder had 14 assists and eight digs. Angel Sheriff finished with eight digs.
•Morgan Co. 2, East Jackson 0 (Aug. 27): The Eagles lost in two sets to the defending area champions, 25-15, 25-9. Zoe Daniels finished with four kills, while Maurissa Thomas had three. Camille Duncan registered nine digs, while Mya Howard had seven digs along with two kills. Allison Lounder finished with six assists.
VOLLEYBALL: Eagles open area play 1-3
