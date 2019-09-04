Former Dragons part of Georgia St. victory over Tennessee

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, September 4. 2019
A couple of former Jefferson football players contributed to Georgia State’s upset of Tennessee Saturday (Aug. 31) at Neyland Stadium.
Dontae Wilson, a junior defensive lineman, recorded four tackles in the Panthers’ 38-30 win, while Seth Glausier, a freshman, handled snapping duties on all punts.
Georgia State, which has only fielded a football program since 2010, was a 26-point underdog to the Volunteers, a traditional SEC power.
Wilson played at Jefferson from 2013-2016, while Glausier played for the Dragons from 2015-2018.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.