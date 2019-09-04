Former Dragons part of Georgia St. victory over Tennessee

A couple of former Jefferson football players contributed to Georgia State’s upset of Tennessee Saturday (Aug. 31) at Neyland Stadium.
Dontae Wilson, a junior defensive lineman, recorded four tackles in the Panthers’ 38-30 win, while Seth Glausier, a freshman, handled snapping duties on all punts.
Georgia State, which has only fielded a football program since 2010, was a 26-point underdog to the Volunteers, a traditional SEC power.
Wilson played at Jefferson from 2013-2016, while Glausier played for the Dragons from 2015-2018.
