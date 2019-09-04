CROSS COUNTRY: Commerce competes at War Eagle Invitational

The Commerce High School cross country teams competed at the War Eagle Invitational at Chestatee High School on Aug. 29.
Brandon Martin paced both teams with a time of 17:42.50, good enough for a fifth-place finish in the boys' race. Paden Bell (22:52.50) finished seventh overall in the girls' race.
Other top finishers include Demarco Hernandez (18:10.30), JJ Morris (18:54.30), Dominic Ricci (20:05.10), Kade Morgan (22:12.90) and Yami Vazquez (28:00.30).
The Commerce boys finished seventh out of 22 teams.
