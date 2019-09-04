County mulls proposal for Park 53 grading project

Grading much of the Park 53 industrial park property is a key priority for Barrow County leaders in Fiscal Year 2020, and officials are currently mulling over an engineering proposal for that task.
On Aug. 27, county manager Mike Renshaw presented the board of commissioners with a $21,500 proposal for engineering services by BM&K Construction of Braselton for the Park 53 grading project.
Renshaw and county economic development director Lisa Maloof recommended Braselton-based BM&K Construction’s proposal over two others that were submitted for engineering services for the grading of an 11-acre pad at Park 53, southwest of the intersection of highways 53 and 316, adjacent to the existing paved road.
The grading was one of three top-priority projects for the business park for Fiscal Year 2020 identified by the Winder-Barrow Industrial Building Authority as county leaders try to recruit a tenant to the vacant property. The other two are construction of a professionally-designed monument entrance sign and landscape package and installing street lights along the existing Phase 1 access road.
The county budgeted $400,000 for the improvements as part of a 0.66-mill economic development millage levy in FY2020. The millage levy is expected to generate a little more than $1.5 million, $1.14 million of which will be used to make a debt payment on the property. Chairman Pat Graham and commissioner Joe Goodman said the county should look further into what it would costs to grade more of the property, see whether the IBA would have any additional funds to cover the expanded grading and explore whether grading should be broken up into phases.
Renshaw said he and Maloof would meet again with BM&K to go over those figures and that the matter might have to go back before the IBA board before coming back to the commissioners for a vote.
Renshaw said he would plan to present updated information to commissioners at their Sept. 10 meeting.
See more on the meeting in the Sept. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
County mulls proposal for Park 53 grading project
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry