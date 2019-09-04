The Barrow County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 3, to sell $22.9 million in bonds for school construction.
The bonds will refinance the 2010 bonds of $18.885 million at a lower interest rate. Selling the bonds will save the district about $2 million.
The interest rate on the new bonds will be 1.82 percent.
The bonds will be repaid with Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST) money.
The school system is building its third high school, adjacent to Sims Academy of Innovation and Technology.
A middle school and elementary school are expected to be constructed on the same property over the next several years.
Another item approved Tuesday was the Fiscal Year 2021 state capital outlay application. Joe Perno, the assistant superintendent for system operations, told the board at its work session Aug. 27 that construction projects for Statham Elementary and Westside Middle are part of the application.
The Westside project will get about $1.5 million from the state and the single-story portion of Statham will get about $400,000.
Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held for synthetic turf field at Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools Sept. 4 and Sept. 12, respectively.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the Sept. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
BOE agrees to refinance bonds
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry