School board extends McMichael’s contract

Barrow County School System superintendent Chris McMichael got a year’s extension on his contract and a pay raise Tuesday, Sept. 3, following a unanimous vote by the county board of education.
The school board approved extending McMichael’s contract to June 30, 2022. His salary increased to $197,670.
The board voted to give McMichael $3,000 that teachers received this year, plus 3 percent of his $189,000 salary.
It was the first time the new board of education reviewed McMichael’s performance and voted on his contract.
The board met Aug. 27 in closed session to do McMichael’s evaluation and Tuesday night for a brief period.
Five new board members joined the group this year.
Four incumbents did not seek another term and Rolando Alvarez resigned to seek a seat on the board of commissioners.
McMichael is in his fifth year as superintendent in Barrow County.
He was the executive director for teaching and learning before becoming superintendent. He replaced Wanda Creel.
McMichael’s educational background is in art.
Before coming to Barrow County, McMichael was at three schools in Hall County, where he was an assistant principal and principal for five years.
He was at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville for seven years. He started the fine arts program and taught art there. He also was assistant principal for four years.
McMichael was the principal at County Line Elementary School for three years before moving to the Barrow County central office.
