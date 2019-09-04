Barrow County may seek federal funding for a pair of transportation-related projects that the county’s public works director described to the county board of commissioners as “of the utmost importance.”
During commissioners’ Aug. 27 work session, public works director Autron Hayes presented them with resolutions in support of two proposals — a study of the State Route 316/U.S. 29 corridor and preliminary engineering for the widening of Highway 211 from two to four lanes between the terminus of the future West Winder Bypass to Highway 124 near Interstate 85 in Braselton.
The county would apply for grant funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission, which is currently soliciting project proposals for its 2019 Transportation Improvement Plan program. The federally-designated metropolitan planning organization (MPO) will distribute funds for approved projects across the 20-county region, which includes Barrow. The application window opened Aug. 12 and closes Oct. 11, and Hayes told commissioners the county wanted to go ahead and present them with information in order to gain their support and obtain additional letters of support to strengthen their application. Entities applying for grant money must also provide a funding-match commitment, which Hayes estimated would likely be around 20 percent from Barrow County for each part.
See more in the Sept. 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
BOC weighs seeking federal funds for pair of transportation-related projects
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry