Georgia Supreme Court upholds ruling on new trial for Hamilton

The Georgia Supreme Court has ruled that Paul Hamilton, the former Barrow County magistrate judge convicted last year for the 2015 murder of his nephew, is indeed entitled to a new trial.
In a decision released Tuesday, Sept. 3, the court’s unanimous ruling upholds the decision by former Piedmont Judicial Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge David Motes in October 2018 — days before his retirement from the bench — to reverse the jury’s guilty verdict and order a new trial.
Hamilton, now 78, was convicted Oct. 5, 2018 on a charge of felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault in the death of Brandon Lay, 32, of Statham. On Oct. 25, Motes imposed a mandatory life sentence, but then immediately reversed the conviction on the grounds that he had erred in his instructions to the jury and that he did not believe the evidence presented during the week-long trial supported a conviction, saying a new trial would be “consistent with the principles of equity and justice.”
In the Supreme Court ruling, Justice Sarah Warren quoted state statutes that “Even when the evidence is legally sufficient to sustain a conviction, a trial judge may grant a new trial if the verdict of the jury is ‘contrary to…the principles of justice and equity,’ or if the verdict is ‘decidedly and strongly against the weight of the evidence.’”
