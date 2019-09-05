James Russell “Rusty “ Smith Jr., passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Rusty was of the Christian faith. He was a longtime resident of Winder, but had recently moved to Forest Park. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Russell Smith and Bernice Rooks Robinson; and a sister, Joni Everett.
Rusty is survived by a son, Jesse Smith, Winder; two daughters, Misty Smith Sweat, Auburn, and Jami Smith Evans, Winder; a brother, Joey Smith, Winder; three grandchildren, Chelsey and Mason Sweat and Lyric Evans; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
James Russell “Rusty “ Smith Jr. (8-31-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry