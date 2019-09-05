Football: Knights to try to get offense going in home opener

A rough start to the 2019 season for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team continued Friday, Aug. 30 in a 36-0 loss at Briarwood Academy in Warrenton.
But the young Knights, who have been outscored 83-0 through their first two contests, will try to get things on track when they face Community Christian School of Stockbridge in their home opener on Friday, Sept. 6. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Knights (0-2) came into last week’s matchup with Briarwood hoping to snap a nine-game losing skid dating back to last season and knock off the Buccaneers on the road. But the Buccaneers (2-0) put together a strong performance on the ground, rushing for 277 yards at 7.7 yards a clip.
Junior Lucas Freitas the main thorn in BCA’s side, tallying 188 yards on 20 carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Dax Reese threw for 54 yards and three touchdown passes, with Tucker Purvis, Jacob Petrie and Chapman Mohr each catching one. A dual threat, Reese also carried the ball 10 times for 73 yards.
The Community Christian Knights enter Friday’s contest at 2-0 following a forfeit win over Unity Prep last week. They are part of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
Community Christian won its opener 33-9 over Calvary Christian on Aug. 23. Junior quarterback Luke Johnson threw for 208 yards and two touchdowns against one interception on 14-of-23 passing and added a rushing touchdown. Sophomore Jeremiah Green (8 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown) leads a stable of running backs. Junior Devin Miller and senior Chandler Johnson are Luke Johnson’s top targets at receivers. Senior middle linebacker Presley Lankford anchors the defense.
It will be the third meeting between the two teams. Community Christian won 45-36 in Bethlehem in 2017 and 45-23 a year ago.
Friday’s contest will also be the Knights’ final tune-up before a seven-game stretch that will count toward their playoff prospects. Under the GISA’s 12-team playoff format for Class AAA football, each of the four region champions earn playoff bids and the final eight spots are determined based on win-loss record in region and crossover region matchups. The Knights, of Region 4-AAA, will play their first game that counts toward playoff standings on Sept. 13 when they host Region 2 opponent Frederica Academy of St. Simons Island.
