June Morgan Floyd (8-31-2019)

Thursday, September 5. 2019
BUFORD - June Morgan Floyd, 69, Buford, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W. Ray and Mavis Duncan Morgan; and brother, Jerald Morgan.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lanier Floyd, Buford; children, Joey and Melissa Corbin, Hoschton, Jennifer and Nick Overby, Braselton, Stephen and Cindy Floyd, Flowery Branch, and Susan and Lamar Cantrell, Jefferson; grandchildren, Dylan Cantrell, Caitlin Cantrell, Cassidy Floyd, Mackenzie Floyd, Ty Corbin, Evan Corbin, Erin Overby and Jake Overby; sisters, Helen Moran, Flowery Branch, and Dale and Ronnie Sudderth, Cleveland; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; cousins; and a host of loving friends; and her dog, Charlie, whom she greatly loved.

Mrs. Floyd was born on June 25, 1950 in Lawrenceville. She was a 1968 graduate of North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee. She was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church in Buford. June was a homemaker and devoted her life to serving others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She found her greatest joy and purpose in taking care of those around her.

Memorial service: Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Appling officiating.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer, 200 Ashford Center North, Suite 250, Atlanta, Ga., 30338, curechildhoodcancer.org/donate/ in memory of June Morgan Floyd.
Old Website

